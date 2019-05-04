Berkshire Hathaway Q1 operating earnings rise 5%

At March 31, 2019, insurance float (net liabilities it assumes under insurance contracts) ws ~$124B, up ~$1B since the end of 2018.

As of May 3, 2019, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) hasn't filed its 2018 Form 10-K with the SEC and it hasn't released financial statements for Q1 to Berkshire. Therefore, Berkshire doesn't have the financial information to determine its share of earnings of Kraft Heinz for Q1.

At March 31, 2019, the fair value of Berkshire's stake in KHC was ~$10.6B vs. ~$14.0B at Dec. 31, 2018; the carrying value of its investment was ~$13.7B at March 31, 2018 vs. ~$13.8B at the end of 2018.

Q1 net earnings of $21.7B compare with a loss of $1.14B a year ago; net earnings include unrealized gains of $15.1B in Q1 2019 and loss of ~$7.0B in Q1 2018.

