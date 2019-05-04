Berkshire buys back more stock in Q1 than all of 2018

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) increased its stock repurchases in Q1, snapping up $1.7B of Class A and Class B shares as the stock slipped in the quarter.

That compares with $1.3B for all of last year.

Berkshire Hathaway bought back 1,258 shares of Class A common stock and 6.52M shares of Class B stock.

Class B shares are economically equivalent to 1/1,500 of a Class A share.

The conglomerate's pile of cash and U.S. Treasury bills grew to $114B in the quarter from about $112B at the end of 2018.

