A peek at Berkshire's Q1 equity holdings performance

Taking a broad look at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) equity investments, it posted $46.0B of net unrealized gains on banks, insurance, and finance investments and $31.2B on consumer products investments.

For equity investments in commercial, industrial, and other companies, Berkshire recorded $11.6B in net unrealized gains.

Fair value rose 9.8% during the quarter for its equity investments in banks, insurance, and finance, 14% for its consumer products equity investments, and 8.2% for commercial, industrial and others.

