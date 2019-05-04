Assured Guaranty signs on to PREPA restructuring support pact

Assured Guaranty's (NYSE:AGO) bond insurance subsidiaries enter into a restructuring support agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and other stakeholders, including a group of uninsured PREPA bondholders, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

Assured signed on after negotiating amendments to a preliminary agreement announced in July 2018 by a number of other parties.

Under the restructuring, PREPA's revenue bonds will be exchanged into new securitization bonds issued by a special purpose corporation and secured by a segregated transition charge assessed by electricity bills.

The closing of the restructuring is subject to a number of conditions, including approval by the Title III Court of the RSA and settlement and a minimum of 67% support of voting bond bondholders.

Assured Guaranty believes that the additive value created by attaching its guarantee to the securitization exchange bonds would materially improve its overall recovery under the transaction, as well as generate new insurance premiums; and therefore its economic results will differ from those reflected in the RSA.

