PetMed Express Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.06M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pets has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.