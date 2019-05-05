Kosmos Energy Ltd. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+56.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $283.07M (+122.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kos has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.