Brighthouse Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (-12.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, bhf has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.