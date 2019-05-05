FMC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (-12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fmc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.