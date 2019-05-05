KLA-Tencor Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (-17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, klac has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.