Masimo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $223.67M (+5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, masi has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.