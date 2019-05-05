Advanced Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-63.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.63M (-19.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aeis has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.