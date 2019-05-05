Centennial Resource Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Centennial Resource (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $211.08M (-2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cdev has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.