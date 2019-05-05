UGI Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.78B (-1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ugi has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.