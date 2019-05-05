Sysco Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.78B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, syy has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.