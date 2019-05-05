Camtek Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34M (+24.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, camt has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.