Occidental Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.02B (+5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oxy has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.