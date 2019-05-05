Lannett Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $155.55M (-10.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lci has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.