Hudbay Minerals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.7M (-18.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hbm has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.