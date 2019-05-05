Fabrinet Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $389.6M (+17.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.