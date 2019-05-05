NIC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.07M (-5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, egov has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.