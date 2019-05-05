May to Corbyn: Let's do a Brexit deal

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Theresa May told Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: "Let's do a deal."

She said a cross-party compromise was not her first choice, but "we have to find a way to break the deadlock."

The Conservatives are desperate to move forward after losing hundreds of positions in last week's local elections, while Labour also sustained losses as voters punished both parties for the Brexit impasse.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP