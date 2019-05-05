Hamilton Lane was warned about Abraaj fund - Bloomberg

In September 207, at least two high-level Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) executives at Hamilton Lane received an anonymous email advising them not to invest in a planned Abraaj Group emerging-markets fund, Bloomberg reports, citing a chain of emails it reviewed.

The email, sent five months before events led to Abraaj's collapse, warned them that the buyout firm was inflating the value of its holdings to make it look profitable, and that most of the deals in the pipeline of the not-yet-launched fund were already "dead."

Even with the warning, Hamilton Lane agreed to commit over $100M to the fund, the first time the firm had committed capital to a primary fund-raising by Abraaj, said people with knowledge of the matter. Since the fund never closed, Hamilton Lane didn't lose any money on it.

Hamilton Lane did raise the matter with senior Abraaj staff and asked for documentation to back up it claims made while raising money for the new fund, one of the people said.

