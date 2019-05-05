What to know ahead of Uber's IPO

Uber's (UBER) public debut - expected on May 10 - will be one of the largest in tech IPO history, with an expected price range that would value it at up to $91B.

The going has been good for IPOs this year, but there's still the Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) effect to worry about (shares in Uber's rival are nearly 20% lower since its IPO).

Uber will also buck the growing Silicon Valley trend of dual-class structures - which let founders and early investors keep control of the company - by having a single class of stock that treats all shareholders equally.

However, cash burn and slowing revenues have been a big problem. Spending reached $14.3B last year, up 19% from 2017, while revenue growth rose 42% to $11.3B from a year earlier (but revenue in 2017 had more than doubled from 2016).

That has weighed on profits. Net income last year totaled $997M, but largely due to Uber's offloading of parts of its Southeast Asia and Russia businesses. Excluding those gains, plus other items, Uber lost $1.8B for the year. In 2017, its net loss totaled $4B.

Other risk factors: Its checkered history, labeling employees as contractors, cash burn, autonomous vehicles, regulation, diversification, and competition faced in its other businesses like Uber Eats.

Check out some analyst views in this week's edition of Stocks To Watch.