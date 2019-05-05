Affiliated Managers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.26 (-16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $541.42M (-11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.