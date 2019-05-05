Tyson Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.25B (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tsn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.