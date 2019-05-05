RingCentral Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $193.54M (+28.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rng has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.