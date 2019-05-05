SolarEdge Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-34.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.11M (+26.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sedg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.