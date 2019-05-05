Callon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.68M (+13.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cpe has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.