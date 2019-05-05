International Flavors & Fragrances Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+37.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, iff has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.