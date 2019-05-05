Mueller Water Products Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $252.06M (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mwa has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.