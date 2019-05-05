Ormat Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $183.62M (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ora has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.