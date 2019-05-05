RealPage, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $234.16M (+16.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rp has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.