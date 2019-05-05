China plunges 4% on tariff concern

The president earlier today threatened within days to more than double tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods. Apparently taken by surprise, Beijing is mulling pulling out of additional talks set for later this week, reports the WSJ.

The Shanghai Composite is down 4% in morning trade. The Hang Seng is off 2.45% .

S&P 500 futures are off 1.9% , and Nasdaq 100 2.25% .

