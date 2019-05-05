Boeing did not disclose 737 MAX safety alert problem for more than a year

Boeing (NYSE:BA) knew for more than a year before telling regulators and airlines that it inadvertently made an alarm alerting pilots to a mismatch of flight data optional on the 737 MAX, instead of standard as on earlier 737s, but insists the missing display is not a safety risk.

It was only after the second MAX crash, in Ethiopia, that Boeing became more forthcoming with airlines about the problem, industry and government officials say.

The company also did not publicly disclose the software error behind the problem for another six weeks, leaving the flying public and apparently the Federal Aviation Administration's acting chief unaware, according to reports.

"Neither the angle of attack indicator nor the AOA Disagree alert are necessary for the safe operation of the airplane," Boeing says. "They provide supplemental information only, and have never been considered safety features on commercial jet transport airplanes."

But the news could pose new challenges to Boeing's attempts to boost confidence in the 737 MAX, solicit regulatory support around the globe and get the MAX fleet flying again.