North Macedonia consolidates push towards EU membership

With nearly all ballots counted in North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, a government-backed candidate, scored about 52% of the vote, compared with about 45% for his opponent, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova.

Pendarovski has defended a recent deal to change the country’s name, enabling what was the Republic of Macedonia, one of Europe’s poorest countries, to move forward with membership in NATO and possibly in the European Union.

The ruling coalition expects to get a date to start EU accession talks in June and become the 30th NATO member state next year.