Dow futures drop 500 points on Trump trade threats

Investors are dumping risk in markets all over the world as an equity selloff takes hold following a tweet from President Trump that threatened to upend trade talks with China.

With discussions moving "too slowly," tariffs on $200B worth of China made goods will rise from 10% to 25% by the end of this week, and a similar levy on another $325B could be placed on China imports "shortly."

The Shanghai Composite tumbled 5.6% on the news, Europe is down 2% and Dow futures are priced for a near 500 point plunge at the open, marking the biggest single-day decline of the year for U.S. stocks.

Oil is down 2% at $60.70/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1284/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.52%.

