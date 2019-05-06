China preps trade delegation despite tensions

Multiple media reports overnight suggested President Trump's tariff threats would scupper a planned visit to Washington this week by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and a 100-strong delegation of trade representatives, but the country's foreign ministry announced that the trip was still on.

China also called on its "National Team" of state investors to prepare to stabilize the stock market if needed as the Shanghai Composite Index plunged the most in seven months.

Meanwhile China’s offshore yuan fell sharply before regaining some ground to trade about 0.7% weaker at 6.7810 per dollar, its weakest point since February.

