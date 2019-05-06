Neurocrine Bio and Voyager Therapeutics present positive Phase I data for VY-AADC

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) reports Phase I trial results for VY-AADC from eight patients with Parkinson’s disease. These Phase I results were presented at the 2019 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.

Treatment with VY-AADC improved good ON time (ON time without troublesome dyskinesia) by 1.7 hours from baseline and reduced OFF time by 2.2 hours at 12 months in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Exploratory analyses in four of the eight patients demonstrated a greater improvement in motor function including a 3.2-hour improvement in good ON time from baseline to 12 months.

These Phase I results show that the posterior trajectory is an additional surgical delivery route for VY-AADC in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

The results provide further evidence that VY-AADC administration can allow neurons in the brain to convert levodopa to dopamine and improve motor function.