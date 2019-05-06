More on Fred's Q4 disappointing results

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) reports comparable-store sales declined 9.7% in Q4.

Gross margin rate fell ~147 bps to 23.4%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate up 420 bps to 33.4%.

Joe Anto, Fred’s CEO, stated “This is clearly a challenging time for the Company and we are disappointed with our operating results for the quarter and fiscal year. We are working to optimize our store footprint, cost structure and operating model, while also addressing concerns regarding our liquidity profile. As of April 30, 2019, our ABL balance stood at $78.3 million versus $58.6 million at the end of Q4. Additionally, we are working on various sale processes for non-core assets, including certain real estate and our remaining pharmacy script portfolio.”

Previously: Fred's reports Q4 results (May 6)