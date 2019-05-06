SpringWorks teams up with Beigene in cancer study

SpringWorks Therapeutics announces that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1b study to evaluate the combination of SpringWorks' MEK inhibitor, PD-0325901, and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) RAF dimer inhibitor, lifirafenib (BGB-283), in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors.

The study being conducted by BeiGene, will define the optimal dose and preliminary efficacy data.

SpringWorks will initiate a Phase 2b open-label study of PD-0325901 as a monotherapy in patients with neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas.

The companies are working together under a September 2018 agreement.