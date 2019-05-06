Park Hotels to buy Chesapeake Lodging for $2.7B

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) has agreed to buy smaller rival Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) in a cash and stock deal valued at $2.7B that would create the second biggest lodging real estate investment trust in the U.S.

Under terms of the merger agreement, Chesapeake shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.628 of a share of Park common stock for each Chesapeake share.

Upon closing, Park stockholders and Chesapeake shareholders will own approximately 84% and 16% of the combined Company, respectively. The merged entity will have an enterprise value of about $12B.