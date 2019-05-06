Kraft -3% after accounting update

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) discloses that it will restate its financial statements for 2016 and 2017.

"During the course of a thorough internal investigation, some discrepancies were uncovered which affected the way earnings were calculated between periods. While we don’t believe that the misstatements are quantitatively material to any prior period, due to the qualitative nature of the matters identified, the Company determined that it is appropriate to correct the errors in previously issued financial statements," says the food company in a statement.

Kraft says the misstatement largely relates to the timing and recognition of supplier contracts in the procurement area.

Warren Buffett told CNBC this morning that he still has confidence in Kraft.

SEC Form 8-K

Shares of Kraft are down 2.55% in premarket trading to $31.75.

