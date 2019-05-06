Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) +2.3% pre-market after confirming receipt of a revised proposal from Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), raising the cash portion of its bid and removing any requirement for a shareholder vote.

Ramping up its takeover battle with Chevron (NYSE:CVX), OXY is still offering to buy APC for $76/share but now would pay 78% in cash and 22% in stock after being structured initially as a 50-50 cash-and-stock deal; in the revised offer, APC shareholders would receive $59/share in cash and 0.2934 common shares of OXY per APC share.

CEO Vicki Hollub also expressed frustration with APC's board, saying OXY is "perplexed at your apparent resistance to obtaining far more value for Anadarko shareholders which has been expressed clearly through our interactions over the last week," and objects to APC demand for three board seats as part of a deal.

OXY also reached a contingent agreement to sell APC's assets in Africa to France's Total for $8.8B if it completes a deal for the company.

"The financial support of Berkshire Hathaway as well as the agreement we announced with Total allows us to delever our balance sheet while focusing our integration efforts on the assets that will provide the most value for us," Hollub said.