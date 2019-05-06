Park Hotels boosts 2019 FFO range, excluding Chesapeake deal

Park Hotels & Resort (NYSE:PK) boosts its 2019 adjusted FFO guidance range to $2.93-$3.07 per share from its prior range of $2.91-$3.05.

Compares with consensus estimate of $3.02; guidance excludes the acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust announced today.

Sees 2019 comparable RevPAR growth of 2.5%-4.5% vs. prior guidance of 2.0%-4.0%.

Sees year adjusted EBITDA of $750M-$780M, up from prior view of $745M-$755M.

In Q1, Park Hotels posts Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 67 cents, missing the average analyst estimate of 68 cents, up from 65 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 comparable RevPAR of $176.44 increased 4.5% from $168.81; comparable occupancy increased to 79.5% from 79.0% a year earlier.

