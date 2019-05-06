Blackstone launches impact investing platform

Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) new platform will seek to deliver financial impact while addressing four specific investment themes -- health and well being, financial access, sustainable communities and green technologies.

The platform will be part of the firm's Strategic Partners group.

Tanya Barnes, formerly managing director in Goldman Sachs's Merchant Banking division, joins Blackstone as managing director to lead the initiative.

It aims to leverage Strategic Partners' scale and expertise across private equity, real estate, and infrastructure by partnering with external impact managers focused on developed markets, as well as other investing businesses within Blackstone.

