Macau sector falls on trade war fears

The Macau casino sector is down sharply in early trading after President Trump threatened to upend trade talks with China. Beijing is expected to still to send trade representatives to the U.S. this week. although it may not be the A team.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is down 3.65% premarket and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is 4.35% lower, while MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is off 2.58% and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) is 1.16% lower . Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) isn't active in the premarket session, but is on watch for a decline.