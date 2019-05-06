Gold getting no bid from rising geopolitical tensions

Donald Trump's trade war tweets from Sunday have created a big risk-off move in markets, with Shanghai plunging 5.5% overnight and U.S. futures indicating about a 2% opening decline .

Further, the U.S. is moving a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East. National Security Advisor John Bolton: "The U.S. is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces."

Gold, however, is up only a hair in morning action. At $1,283 per ounce, it's only a few cents above its YTD low.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GLDI, OUNZ, DZZ