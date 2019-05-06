Cytokinetics' reldesemtiv flunks ALS study; shares down 15% premarket

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) slumps 15% premarket on light volume in reaction to unsuccessful results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, FORTITUDE-ALS, evaluating reldesemtiv (CK-2127107) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Reldesemtiv failed to sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by the change from baseline to week 12 in slow vital capacity (p=0.11) which is the maximum volume of air inhaled then exhaled.

On the plus side, patients in the treatment group declined less that the control group.

The company is developing the fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY) for conditions associated with skeletal muscle weakness and/or fatigue.