U.S. auto back in harm's way of trade battle

U.S. automakers fall after the trade war between the U.S. and China was restarted with a new tariff threat from President Trump over the weekend.
China had suspended a 25% tariff on U.S. auto imports during the trade negotiations. The automakers also face some risk of consume backlash in Chian if the trade dispute is ratcheted up to a new level.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is down 2.91% in the premarket action and Ford (NYSE:F) is off 2.54%, while Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 2.29% lower.
