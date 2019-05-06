Semis could slide after Trump's tariff tweets

Watch for semiconductor industry reaction today to President Trump's weekend tweets threatened more tariffs on Chinese-made goods if a deal isn't reached. Further US-China talks were already scheduled for this Wednesday and were seen as a potential last step before a deal.

Earlier this year, China floated plans to increase its U.S. semiconductor purchases to a total of $200B in the next six years, a nearly five-fold increase, to promote a trade agreement.

Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH